An autopsy report from the State Medical Examiner’s office has revealed an inmate who died at the Weakley County Jail in April, died from an overdose of methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, April 2, 35-year-old inmate Danny Joe Boane was suffering a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

Jail personnel contacted Weakley County EMS who performed CPR.

Mr. Boane was pronounced dead at 5:26 A.M. by Weakley County EMS Paramedic and Medical Investigator Rick Workman.

Weakley County Medical Examiner Dr. Walter Fletcher ordered an autopsy be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville.

State forensic pathologist Dr. Thomas Deering’s official ruling is that Mr. Boane died accidentally from acute methamphetamine toxicity.

The autopsy report also stated an inmate told an investigator Mr. Boane had hidden two grams of meth in a body cavity.

The day before Mr. Boane’s death, Clinton Laster, a trustee at the Weakley County Jail, escaped and upon his capture was found with evidence bags from the jail.

A press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated the evidence room was found unlocked and an undetermined amount of meth and cash was missing.

The TBI and State Comptroller’s Office are still investigating the incident.