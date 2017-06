A projects report released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation has revealed Weakley County is to receive over $8 million dollars in state and federal money to repair and improve ten bridges. The money appropriated for local bridge projects flows through the Weakley County Highway Department.

Meanwhile Obion County is receiving $273.5 million dollars to build and repair 11 of its bridges. Included in this is money to continue the I-69 project around Discovery Park and onto Highway 51. Funds are being made available through an increase in the state gas and diesel tax.

On Saturday, July 1, Gov. Haslam’s IMPROVE Act will go into effect, addressing a $10.5 billion backlog in repairs and updates by prioritizing 962 projects across all of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

https://www.tn.gov/assets/entities/governor/attachments/List_of_962_transportation_projects.pdf

OBION State Bridges US-51 (SR-3) N. US-HWY. 51 BRIDGE OVER BRANCH 0.010 $410,000

OBION Local Bridges 0A283 TOWN AND COUNTRY RD. BRIDGE OVER BRANCH 0.010 $445,000

OBION Local Bridges 2122 OLD TURNPIKE RD. BRIDGE OVER OLD OBION RIVER BED 0.010 $799,000

OBION Local Bridges 0A578 W. MIDDLE TRIMBLE RD. BRIDGE OVER BRANCH 0.010 $235,000

OBION Local Bridges 0A815 COLLEGE ST. BRIDGE OVER HARRIS FORK CREEK 0.010 $823,000

OBION Local Bridges 0A057 CHERRY RD. BRIDGE OVER BRANCH 0.010 $341,000

OBION Local Bridges 01433 S. BLUFF RD. BRIDGE OVER BROWNS CREEK 0.010 $976,000

OBION Local Bridges 01525 SIMMONS RD. BRIDGE OVER OVERFLOW 0.010 $1,232,000

OBION Local Bridges 01528 PHESBUS RD. BRIDGE OVER DAVIDSON CREEK 0.010 $815,000

OBION Local Bridges 1524 W. BLACK LN. RD. BRIDGE OVER MILL CREEK 0.010 $1,064,000

OBION Local Bridges 0A047 PATE RD. BRIDGE OVER DAVIDSON CREEK 0.010 $460,000

OBION Rural Access US-45W (SR- 5) FROM TROY STATION ROAD TO ALLIE CAMPBELL ROAD (***) 6.160 $15,491,600

OBION Trade I-69 FROM SOUTH OF SR-3 TO SOUTH OF SR-5 0.370 $9,000,000

OBION Trade I-69 FROM SOUTH OF SR-21 (TROY-RIVES ROAD) TO SOUTH OF US-51 4.620 $48,200,000

OBION Trade I-69 FROM WEST OF SR-21 TO US-51 NEAR MAYBERRY ROAD 4.840 $62,762,588

OBION Trade I-69 I-69 FROM ROGERS RD IN KENTUCKY TO SR-3 (US- 45W & US-51) IN OBION COUNTY 1.440 $50,400,000

OBION Trade I-69 FROM SOUTH OF SR-5 TO WEST OF SR-21 3.990 $12,000,000

OBION Trade I-69 FROM 1.2 MILES SOUTH OF SR-183 TO SOUTH OF SR-21 (TROY-RIVES ROAD) 3.810 $54,400,000

OBION Rural Access US-45W (SR- 5) FROM ALLIE CAMPBELL ROAD TO US-51 (SR-3) IN UNION CITY (***) 2.290 $13,633,000

WEAKLEY Local Bridges 815 RALSTON RD. BRIDGE OVER NORTH FORK OBION RIVER 0.010 $2,818,000

WEAKLEY Local Bridges 859 EVERGREEN ST. BRIDGE OVER OVERFLOW 0.010 $1,057,000

WEAKLEY Local Bridges 1610 LOWER SHARON RD. BRIDGE OVER TERRELL BRANCH 0.010 $463,000

WEAKLEY Local Bridges 0A666 RYAN RD. BRIDGE OVER CYPRESS CREEK 0.010 $476,000

WEAKLEY Local Bridges 1616 OLIVER RD. BRIDGE OVER CANE CREEK 0.010 $400,000

WEAKLEY State Bridges SR-54 SR-54 BRIDGE OVER BRANCH 0.010 $475,000

WEAKLEY Local Bridges 0A235 THOMPSON CREEK RD. BRIDGE OVER THOMPSON CREEK, LM 0.23 0.000 $262,566

WEAKLEY Local Bridges 859 OLD SR-22 BRIDGE OVER MIDDLE FORK OBION RIVER, LM 10.31 0.010 $838,950

WEAKLEY Local Bridges 0A060 CHESTNUT GLADE RD. BRIDGE OVER RICHLAND CREEK 0.010 $457,000

