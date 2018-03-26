The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling in the Cairo area, that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will have some closures over the next few weeks.

The planned closures are being scheduled to hold annual safety inspections.

The closures will begin today and run through Friday at noon, with scheduled inspections to also be held April 2nd at 8:00 through Friday, April 6th at noon.

Transportation reports said the bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 in the afternoon thru 7:00 each morning.