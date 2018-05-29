The City of Kenton has made two announcements affecting residents in the city.

Reports said the bridge on Orchard Street will be closed for repairs effective today, and will remain closed for several weeks.

Anyone who needs to travel on Orchard Street will need to use an alternate route, accessing Orchard Street from White Squirrel Drive, or from any of the streets that connect Orchard to Sanderson Street as well as Holloman Street.

City officials also say the annual hydrant flushing and flow testing will begin the week of June 4th.

Flushing and flow testing should be completed by the end of that week, but could continue into the following week as well.

During the hydrant flushing, some customers will experience brief periods of rusty water.

Customers who experience the rusty water are reminded that it should be short lived.