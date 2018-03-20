The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a major bridge project in Jackson this weekend.

TDOT reports show lane closures taking place on I-40 and U.S.-45 Bypass on Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 in the morning until 9:00 at night.

The work and closures will again take place on Saturday, April 7th and Sunday, April 8th during the same hours.

TDOT officials the major closures are to allow crews to begin placing steel bridge beams over the interstate.

Detours will be marked for travelers in the work area.