The Fulton County School System has announced that James Bridges will again be the head coach of the Pilots high school football program.

Bridges previously served as the football coach from 2006 thru 2009, and compiled a record of (9-33).

He returned as the middle school football coach for Fulton County, and has held that position for the past eight years.

Following coaching candidate interviews, a press release from the school stated the Site Base Council chose Bridges for the position, which has been vacant with the resignation of former coach David Gallagher.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Bridges said he is ready to take on the challenge with a group of players he is very familiar with.

Bridges said he hopes to build the Pilots program with his former middle school players, who posted a (20-13) record over the past four years.

Bridges has also been part of a new Youth Football Program at Fulton County, which has seen over 75 participants from grades third thru six.