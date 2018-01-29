The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has been awarded a grant for just over $1,3-million dollars through the State’s Broadband Accessibility Grant Program.

Gibson Electric applied for three broadband grants on behalf of its membership and one was awarded.

The grant awarded by the State of Tennessee will help the company build broadband infrastructure to make high-speed, fiber-based internet service available to parts of Lake and Obion Counties.

Gibson Electric President Dan Rodamaker thanked Governor Bill Haslam and state legislators for their support to have broadband accessibility in rural areas.

Gibson Connect is a not-for-profit subsidiary of Gibson Electric, formed in 2017 to make high-speed, fiber-based internet service available to members of the utilities service.

Gibson Electric serves almost 39,000 homes and businesses in eight West Tennessee counties, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Carlisle County in Western Kentucky.