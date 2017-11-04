The US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is CLOSED after being hit by a passing tow boat.

The Motor Vessel Vernon Weiland reported it was heading downstream with a tow of 11 loaded barges and 3 empties when it rubbed up against a pier on the bridge about 10:50 p.m., local time. Some of the tow cables broke during the incident causing some of the 14 barge tow to break free. Two harbor tugs in the area assisted with rounding up the loose barges.

The US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge was immediately closed to highway traffic. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has dispatched a certified bridge inspector to run a safety check on the bridge structure. The inspector should be on site shortly.

We anticipate the bridge will be closed for about one to two hours while the inspector checks the bridge.

Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the US 45 Ohio River Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 13.8.

The 10-span truss bridge carries approximately 5,100 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL.

The 5,385 ft. structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 opened to traffic in 1929.

Due to the width of the bridge deck, the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide, which excludes most commercial trucks.