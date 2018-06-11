The Kentucky State Police worked a single vehicle fatality on Kentucky Highway 97 near Burnetts Chapel Road on Sunday afternoon.

Post 1 was notified of the collision just before 1:00, with investigations showing 90 year old William Morton, of Bruceton, was traveling north on KY 97, operating a 2002 Ford Ranger.

For an unknown reason, Morton lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway striking a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

State Police reports indicated Morton was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Graves County Coroner.