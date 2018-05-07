Direction for the upcoming Obion County School budget was a request made from Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire on Monday.

Mayor McGuire called on Linda Carney to speak about the issue, following the school systems $54,000 cut in TVA funds and the loss of about 40 students.

Ms. Carney was asked about the timeline in making a replacement at the position, and the prospects of the budget.

Board member Ricky Boyd asked about using the same budget from last year until a Director could be hired.

Ms. Carney said cuts within the school system will be evident for this years budget, and she asked for additional time to present the figures.