Union City Council members heard budget figures for the next fiscal year, at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting at the Municipal Building.

City Manager Kathy Dillon read the General Government Service Funds during a public hearing, which included $16,649,385 for the General Fund, $640,235 in State Street Aid and $474,313 in Traffic Fine Revenue Funds.

The Service Funds also included just over $2-million dollars in the Sanitation Fund, $150,000 in the Hotel-Motel Tax Fund, $64,500 for the Drug Enforcement Fund and $5,500 for the City Beautiful Fund.

Total General Government Service Funds, which includes restricted funds and $1,212,500 of direct appropriation to the school system, gave a total of $19,987,221.

Ms. Dillon said with School System Funds of $17,650,812 and Water and Sewer Funds of $5,595,891, the total appropriations would total $43,233,924.

In open session, Council members voted unanimously to accept the ordinance for the new fiscal year.