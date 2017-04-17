Union City police are seeking the identity of those responsible for a break-in at Five Seasons, on East Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said officers arrived at the scene and discovered glass knocked out of a top story window on the East side of the building.

A shipping roller was used to climb to gain entry into the building, according to the report, with a brick used to break the glass.

Reports said clothing from the top floor was taken, with a total value of over $3,700.

The report said 34 pieces of the clothing, valued at approximately $1,200, was recovered following the break-in.

Officers also discovered a Nike tennis shoe on the ground near the break-in site.

Anyone who may have any information about the crime is urged to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.