Union City police are seeking the identity of two suspects, who burglarized Mahindra of Ken-Tenn of almost $7,000 in equipment.

Police reports said officers were called to the business on 2200 West Reelfoot Avenue, where General Manager James Bruer discovered glass shattered in a front door.

Once inside the business, items were seen knocked from the shelves, and several items were missing from display boxes and racks.

Video from inside the business showed two males entering the store and taking the items, with both wearing clothing that covered their faces.

An inventory of missing equipment included four backpack blowers, valued at $2,150, three trimmers valued at $1,030, two chainsaws valued at $3,159 and a concrete chop saw valued at $800.

All of the stolen items were in the Stihl brand, with a total loss of $6,989.

Anyone with any information about the theft, or who may have seen individuals or a vehicle at the scene during overnight hours this past weekend, are urged to contact the Union City Police Department.