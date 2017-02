Union City police were called to investigate a burglary at the Union City Water Department on North Depot Street.

Plant Manager Bobby Reid said someone entered the water plant between 10:00 on Monday night and 7:00 on Tuesday morning, and took multiple tools and motor oil.

Included in the missing items was a Dewalt sawzall, Cobalt bolt cutters, a 24-volt battery charger and seven quarts of motor oil.

The value of the stolen items was listed as approximately $720.