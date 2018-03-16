A Union City man told police that someone burglarized his shop of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

65 year old Stephen Rice came to the Union City Police Department on Thursday, and said sometime since January 1st of this year, someone had kicked in the door of his shop on 407 North Home Street and taken his hand tools, and lawn and garden equipment.

The value of the stolen items was listed a approximately $5,500.

A list of stolen items included five Stihl trimmers, two push mowers, a pole saw, blower and edger, a compressor and a circular and reciprocal saw.

The report said Rice did not have serial numbers to the stolen items.

Anyone with any information about the theft of the equipment is urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line, where they may receive a cash reward.