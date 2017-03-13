The Sharon City Board reviewed an updated burn ordinance at their meeting Monday night, and have decided to vote on the new code next month.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings presented the burn ordinance, which wouldn’t require a state burn permit to use within the Sharon city limits.

Fire Chief Eddings told the city board about his proposal as Alderman Jason Plunk inquired about items that could be burned.

If the burn code went into effect, Sharon residents would have to call City Hall before they would begin burning.

In other news, Sharon citizen Shirley Chappell received board approval to place L-E-D lighting at the town’s Senior Citizens Center.

City Recorder Donna Stricklin reported $163,000 worth of city property taxes have been collected, which is 14% higher than it was originally budgeted.

The next Sharon City Board meeting is April 14th.