A large crowd of people attended the Obion County Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday night at Discovery Park of America.

The banquet included the guest speaking of Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton, and the presentation of nine individual and business awards.

Taking home honors during the event was:

Carolina Conner – Young Professional of the Year;

Cody Martin – Ambassador of the Year;

Donnie Johnson – Board Member of the Year;

Union City Electric System – Business Partner of the Year;

Jim Rippy – You Made It Happen Award;

White Squirrel Winery – Agriculture Business of the Year;

Buddy’s Wrecker Service – Small Business of the Year;

Jerry Ward AutoPlex – Business of the Year;

and Greenfield Products – Industry of the Year.