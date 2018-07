Sixty-three individuals will appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Seventeen of those appearing before Judge Tommy Moore have been held in the Weakley County Jail.

According to the docket from Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Killebrew’s office, most are facing multiple charges, including drug and traffic charges, and domestic assault.

Some of the more serious charges to be heard today include theft and aggravated assault.

