The Ohio River Bridge at Cairo was closed for a period of time yesterday, after being struck by a barge.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that the motor vessel Cenac was pushing three crude oil barges just before 5:30, when the pilot misjudged the position of another towboat turning onto the Mississippi River.

In an effort to avoid a collision, the pilot sideswiped a pier on the Kentucky side of the navigation channel, with the barges breaking loose.

Following the strike of the bridge, a Kentucky Transportation inspector was called to perform a safety check on the bridge structure.

Following the inspection, the “all clear” was given for traffic to resume about 8:00 last night.