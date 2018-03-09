Motorists who use the Ohio River Bridge at Cairo are glad that flooded river waters have receded.

Kentucky Transportation officials announced that the bridge has been re-opened for traffic, after it was closed when flood waters covered the roadway on the Kentucky side.

Transportation officials inspected the levee for erosion, cleared debris and made other inspections at the site before giving the “all-clear” for travel to resume.

The Cairo Bridge carries about 4,700 vehicles per day in its connection of Kentucky and Illinois.