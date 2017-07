The Union City eight and under Cal Ripkin rookie all-stars baseball team will be competing in West Palm Beach, Florida later this month in the Southeastern Regional tournament.

Team members include Adrian Meadows, Braden Eason, Bre’lyn Minor, Brody Smith, Byron Abott, Drey Scott, Harrison Gray, Harrison Hooper, Keegan McBride, Levi Hendrix and Will Kail.

The team will take the field July 19th, and will play a minimum of three games. Their opponents will be declared closer to the tournament.