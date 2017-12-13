A California fugitive was arrested this week in Western Kentucky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on Tuesday afternoon, Carlos Simon Escamilla was arrested at a residence on South 8th Street in Mayfield.

Escamilla’s arrest came from a joint effort involving the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

He was wanted in San Diego, California on charges of rape of a minor and three other sexual offenses including kidnapping.

Following his capture, Escamilla was lodged in the Graves County Jail on a local charge of fugitive from justice, with his bail set on the original warrant from San Diego at $1-million dollars.