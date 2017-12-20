Kentucky State Police at Post 1 arrested a Calloway County man on charges related to the distribution of sexual material involving a minor.

Reports said the Electronic Crime Branch of State Police arrested 22 year old Ronald Dieck, following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Post 1 reports said the investigation began after Dieck was discovered sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was issued and executed at a residence in Murray, with equipment used in the crime seized and taken to the State Police forensic laboratory for examination.

Dieck was charged with five Class-D felony counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.