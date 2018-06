A lottery player in Camden has just won $1,000 dollars a day for the rest of their life.

The player, whose name won’t be released until the prize is clamed, is the first jackpot winner of the “Cash 4 Life” game in Tennessee.

The prize is paid in annual installments for the winner’s lifetime.

Game officials says Tennessee has had two winners of the game’s second prize, which is $1,000 a week for life.