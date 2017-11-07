Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Benton County Sheriff’s Department have made the arrest of a man on a death investigation.

On November 3rd, TBI officers began an investigation into the death of 21 year old Ashley Grooms, that occurred at the residence in Camden.

At this point in the investigation Ms. Groom’s husband, 24 year old Derek Grooms, has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Child Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of Weapon, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Derek Grooms is currently being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

This death investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the report.