A Benton County medical company CEO has been federally indicted for $2.5 million dollars in Medicare fraud.

70-year-old Brenda Montgomery, of Camden, the owner of CCC Medical, Inc., is charged with conspiracy and bribery, according to a federal indictment that was unsealed Thursday.

Montgomery was identified as leader of the alleged Tennessee bribery conspiracy, which prosecutors say spanned six years before being discovered in January. Federal prosecutors also charged four others: 50-year-old Beau Jones of Loudon; and 36-year-old Sarah Dacus; 42-year-old Greg Lawson; and 35-year-old Josh Wiley; all of Knoxville.

Each of the suspects, all of whom worked for medical device manufacturers, are accused of taking bribes from Montgomery in return for sending her business. Montgomery then filed claims for that business with Medicaid.

According to court records, Montgomery would keep 25 percent of each reimbursement for herself, give another 25 percent to Jones and the remaining 50 percent to whichever sales representative sent her the business in the first place.

A separate healthcare bribery case was filed against Montgomery in April.

In that case, Montgomery is accused of paying $770,000 in bribes to Comprehensive Pain Specialists CEO John Davis, so he would refer business to her company. Montgomery also allegedly bought a sham company from Davis as a cover for some of the bribes.

Both Montgomery and Davis have pleaded not guilty in the April case.