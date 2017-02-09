A camoflauge jacket left at a Weakley County residence led to the arrest of a Gleason man for burglary and theft.

37-year-old Michael Bynum of Gleason, allegedly stole two toolboxes containing tools valued at $110 combined, and an Indian Claw compound camoflauge hunting bow worth $600 from a Gleason home on West Union Street January 30th.

Gleason Police say Bynum left behind a camoflauge jacket at the scene of the incident, which led to residents at the location to ask friends and family about the coat.

The Gleason man was determined to be the owner of the coat and he was arrested January 31st on Old State Route 22 in Gleason.

Michael Bynum is currently lodged in the Weakley County Detention Center and faces charges of aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Bynum will be in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.