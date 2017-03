Campbell University defeated the UT Martin men 73-56 in the College Insider Tournament to end the Skyhawks’ season.

Jacolby Mobley had 27 points in his last game as UTM shot 34 percent from the field.

Chris Clemens lead the Camels with 26 points and he’s currently third in the country in scoring.

UTM ends the season at 22-13 after an OVC West title and a win in the university’s first postseason home game Thursday against UNC Asheville in the CIT.