Over 8,500 canned goods were collected during the WCMT’s 36th annual Can Caravan by Thunderbolt staff and members of the UT Martin Student Advisory Athletic Council in the Weakley County School System. .

In total, 8,584 cans were collected from Weakley County schools. School collecting over a thousand cans included Greenfield with 3,000 cans of nonperishable food items, Martin Primary collected 1,652 and Westview contributed 1,029.

The WCMT Can Caravan collected the donations of canned food items and delivered them to We Care in Martin to help them feed the less fortunate this holiday season. The food will be placed on the We Care Food Bank’s shelves.

Thunderbolt Radio says a special thank you to the students, teachers and parents for their cooperation in helping to feed the hungry and also to the Weakley County School Board. Almost 300 thousand cans of food have been collected in Weakley County schools since the project began in 1982.