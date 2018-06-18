Fourteen candidates have picked up petitions for the November Weakley County municipal elections.

For Dresden, Jeff Washburn has picked up a petition for Mayor and Lyndal Dilday has picked one up for Alderman-At-Large.

Cindy McAdams has picked up a petition to run for re-election as Greenfield Mayor, with Mark Galey, Paul Richmond, and Thomas Tansil, Jr. picking up petitions for Alderman-At-Large.

In Martin, Randy Brundige and David Harrison have picked up petitions for Mayor, with Tony Prince picking one up for Ward 1 Alderman, David Belote for Ward 2 Alderman, and Terry Hankins for Ward 3 Alderman.

And in Sharon, Monroe Ary has picked up a petition for Mayor, with Don Cardon Edwards and James G. Roberts picking up petitions for Alderman-At-Large.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says the filing deadline is August 16 at noon at the Weakley County Election Office in Dresden.