There will be a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Abreanna and Maliyah Yarbrough, the two girls who died in a Sunday Martin house fire, Wednesday night at 7:30 at Festival Park in downtown Martin.

Two brothers, three-year-old Isaiah and 15-month-old Matthew survived the fire, but the family lost everything in this tragic event.

For additional information, contact Nancy Jarred at 731-514-8761.