The 15-year-old boy accused of gunning down classmates at a Kentucky high school has been held on murder and assault charges. Meanwhile, the shaken community where the unspeakable act occurred strained to cope with the devastation.

The 15-year-old boy who is accused of fatally gunning down two classmates and wounding 18 others at west Kentucky’s Marshall County High School on Tuesday was held Thursday on preliminary charges of murder and assault.

After nightfall, nearly 300 people rallied at a candlelit vigil for the victims. Many wore T-shirts that read “Marshall Strong.” Teens in the crowd wept and hugged, and one girl sang “Amazing Grace.”

The organizer of the vigil, Misti Drew, said, “It always happens somewhere else, you know, but this week it was our community.”

(The AP contributed to this story)