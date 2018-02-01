Former Obion County Central and Lake County basketball coach Jim Whitby was announced Wednesday as an inductee for this years class of the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

From 1982 thru 2010, Whitby amassed over 850 career wins at Obion County Central and Lake County, including a Class-2A State Championship with the Rebels in 1986.

Cannon Whitby, who scored 3,478 points at Obion County and won the 1986 Class-2A Mr. Basketball award, said his father actually prided himself with developing players for their adult life.

Cannon talked about the days of he and his brother, Denver, playing for their father.

With coach Whitby confined to a Union City nursing facility, Cannon said a special person has been selected to accept the honor.

The official induction of Jim Whitby into the TSSAA Hall of Fame will take place on Saturday, April 14th in Murfreesboro.