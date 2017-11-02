Eight area schools will be competing Friday at Discovery Park of America in the first ever CanStruction competition.

From 9:00 until 12:00, students at each school will be building structures out of can goods, with an awards ceremony to be held at 1:15.

Discovery Park officials said 10,418 cans, valued at over $5,000, will be used to construct the projects, with the exhibit then open to the public all during the month of November.

When the exhibit closes, the canned goods will be donated to Helping Hands Ministries, Chimes for Charity and Reelfoot Rural Ministeries.

Schools participating include:

Ridgemont, Lake Road, Hillcrest and Black Oak elementary

South Fulton and Martin Middle School

Obion County Central, Union City High School Skills USA and Union City High School Art Department