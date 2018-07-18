The Westview Chargers are working towards turning the curve and finishing strong in Region 7, after finishing (4-6) overall and (1-4) in the region last year.

Coach Trey Cantrell tells Thunderbolt Radio News the season begins on the practice field.

Coach Cantrell says part of practice is evaluating the talent on the team.

Coach Cantrell says this year’s schedule is pretty much the same, with a mid-season game again Region 7 powerhouse Covington.

With a lot of focus on freshman Ty Simpson, Coach Cantrell says he’s well set at the quarterback position with Simpson and senior Seth Mitchell.

Westview and Dresden kick off the 2018 high school football season on Friday, August 17th at Hardy Graham Stadium at UT Martin.

