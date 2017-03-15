A few incidents of automobile burglaries have been reported at UT Martin this past weekend.

Campus Police Lieutenant Jerry Garcia says four reports were taken for thefts involving automobile break-ins at the Cooper Hall parking lot, and in other lots just south of university dorms.

The Department of Public Safety reminds everyone to always lock your vehicle and to never leave valuable items in plain sight for potential thieves.

If you have any information on the automobile break-ins, you can contact UTM Public Safety at 731-881-7777