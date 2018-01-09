Two people from Hickman were arrested in Union City following the theft of a vehicle on South Second Street.

Union City police reports said Calvin Gray told officers that he went outside of his home to start his 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, then returned back inside.

Moments later, Gray said he returned outside to find his vehicle was taken.

Hickman police later spotted the stolen vehicle, which eluded officers and returned back to Union City.

Just after 9:30 Monday night, Union City police located the Blazer on Gibbs Street, and arrested the driver, 48 year old Lisa Ann McDaniel and passenger 23 year old Dalton Haney.

Both were charged with auto theft over $1,000.

Union City and Hickman police were also involved in the theft of two vehicles on Monday.

Reports said the investigation began when a 2017 Toyota Camry rental car was taken from a home on East Martin Luther King Drive.

Reports said the stolen vehicle was later used during a robbery in Troy, and was determined to be driven by 33 year old David Curtis Madding, of Union City.

Police later spotted and recovered the Camry in Hickman on Monday night, which contained Madding’s drivers license, some methamphetamine and cartons of cigarettes.

Madding was able to elude Hickman officers following a foot chase, with a 2004 Ford truck then reported stolen not far from the scene.

This vehicle was later recovered in Union City on Second Street, with Hickman police to seek arrest warrants for Madding, who currently remains at-large.