The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the cancellation of their annual “Cardinal Caravan’s” scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

This cancellation does include the caravan stop at Dyer County High School, which was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 5:00.

Cardinals officials say winter weather conditions, that have caused freezing rain, forced the decision due to dangerous travel conditions.

Plans still call for the scheduled stops on Sunday and Monday.

The Cardinals Caravan will be in Paducah on Monday at 12:00, at the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.