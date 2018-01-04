The St. Louis Cardinals will embark on their annual “Cardinal Caravan” this month, with hopes of better weather than in 2016.

Four of the caravan tours were canceled last year due to freezing rain and sleet, which included the scheduled stops in Dyer County, Memphis and Paducah.

This year, 30 current and former players will hit the road to meet and greet with fans in 20 cities in six states.

The caravan is scheduled for a stop at Dyer County High School on Saturday, January 13th.

This stop will include Tommy Pham, Jose Martinez, Mike Mayers and Triple-A Redbirds coach Stubby Clapp.

Former Cardinal closer Danny Cox will be with the group, with the event emcee being Mike Claiborne.

Tickets for the Dyer County stop can be purchased through the school.

On Monday, January 15th, the Cardinals Caravan of Carson Kelly, Matt Bowman, Ryan Sherriff and Austin Gomber will be in Paducah at the McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.

Former Cardinals closer and current team broadcaster Al Hrabosky will be in attendance, with Cardinals TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin serving as event emcee.