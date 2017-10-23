The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday the following new roles on their Major League Coaching Staff for 2018:

Special Assistant to the General Manager Jose Oquendo has been named Third Base Coach;

Special Assistant to the General Manager Willie McGee has been named to the Major League Coaching Staff and

Third Base Coach Mike Shildt has been named Bench Coach.

The team also announced that Ron “Pop” Warner, who was named Assistant Field Coordinator last spring, will begin serving his promotion in that role after being asked to assist the Major League coaching staff for much of the 2017 season following some in-season changes.

“We feel that by bringing the experience, past successes and baseball savvy that these three gentlemen possess to our Major League coaching staff will be a strong benefit to our ball club,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “Whether it’s coaching, teaching, game analysis, game planning, etc., etc. – these three men bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team.”

In addition, the Cardinals are still working to fill coaching vacancies on their Major League staff for both Pitching Coach and Bullpen Coach.