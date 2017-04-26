The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that their game against the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for 7:15 tonight has been postponed due weather conditions.

The two teams will make up tonight’s scheduled game on Thursday evening at 6:15, as part of a day/night split double-header.

Fans holding tickets to tonight’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s 6:15 p.m. make-up game.

The first game tomorrow will start as scheduled at 12:45, with gates opening at 11:15.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. make-up game.