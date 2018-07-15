The St. Louis Cardinals fired manager Mike Matheny following Saturday nights 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The loss was the second straight at home for the Cardinals, and dropped their season record to (47-46) on the year.

Reports earlier in the week indicated turmoil in the Cardinals clubhouse and failing production and play on the field.

Matheny, who was under contract through 2020, is the first manager dismissed by the Cardinals since Joe Torre was replaced midseason in 1995.

“Mike Matheny has served the St. Louis Cardinals organization with tremendous dedication and pride, and I am thankful for his service to the Cardinals over the past six and a half seasons,” Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement released on Saturday night. “On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, I would like to wish Mike the very best.”

Hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller were also relieved of their duties.

Mike Shildt, who had been serving as the club’s bench coach, takes over as interim manager.

