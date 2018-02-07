The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot is now out, and fans will have the chance to select two players for this years induction.

Seven former players were nominated by a Red Ribbon committee of former managers and media members.

Those players are Ray Langford, John Tudor, Vince Coleman, Keith Hernandez, Lee Smith, Scott Rolen and Jason Isringhausen.

Fan voting will begin on March 1st and will continue for six weeks, with the Top-2 vote-getters, along with a committee selected veteran player, to be announced for the Hall of Fame on May 4th.

The official induction ceremony will take place on August 18th at Ballpark Village.