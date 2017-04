The St. Louis Cardinals signed Stephen Piscotty to an additional six year contract.

The 26 year old outfielder was drafted by the Cardinals, and has hit 29 home runs with 124 RBI’s since making his Major League debut in 2015.

Last season he led St. Louis in games played (153), runs scored (86) and game winning RBI’s (10).

Reports indicated the six year deal was for $33.5 million dollars, with a $2-million dollar signing bonus.