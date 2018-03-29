It was not a good day for St. Louis Cardinals pitchers, as the New York Mets took the Season Opener on Thursday, 9-4, at Citi Field.

The Redbirds trailed 1-0 after one inning, but Yadier Molina gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead in the second on a home run off the left field foul pole.

In the fourth inning, Jose Martinez produced an RBI hit for the Cardinals that tied the game at 3-3.

Following the tie, the Mets scored five runs in the fifth inning for an 8-3 advantage.

The final run of the day for St. Louis came from Martinez in the sixth with a solo home run.

Carlos Martinez had a tough day on the mound for the Cardinals, allowing five runs and six walks in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Redbird reliever Matt Bowman was also rocked for three runs and three hits in 1/3 innings from the bullpen.

St. Louis will take the day off Friday, and return with Micheal Wacha on the mound for a 12:10 start on Saturday.