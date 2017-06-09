The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday afternoon a series of coaching moves at the Major League level.

Senior Vice President/General Manager John Mozeliak announced that Mike Shildt will assume third-base coaching duties and handle outfield defense, as coach Chris Maloney will be re-assigned to a new role within the organization.

The team also announced that assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller has taken a leave of absence. In his place, Mark Budaska will join the Major League club as assistant hitting coach.

Budaska is in his 10th season with the Cardinals, spending all previous nine seasons as the hitting coach at Triple-A Memphis. Additionally, Ron “Pop” Warner will join the Major League club to assist the coaching staff.

Mozeliak also announced that second baseman Kolten Wong will be activated from the disabled list prior to tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia. To make room on the club’s 25-man roster, infielder Jhonny Peralta will be designated for assignment.