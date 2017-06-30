The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday afternoon that John Mozeliak has been promoted to President of Baseball Operations for the team, while Michael Girsch has been promoted to Vice-President & General Manager of the club.

Both Mozeliak and Girsch have agreed to contracts that will run through the 2020 season.

“It is as important to maintain outstanding talent in the front office as it is on the playing field,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Principal Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Louis Cardinals. “Our success as an organization is built upon our continuity in leadership and today’s announcement ensures we keep two of the best young talents in our game for years to come.”

While other Major League Clubs have had Presidents of Baseball Operations, today’s announcement is a first for the Cardinals and is in keeping with an industry that continues to grow and prosper.

As President of Baseball Operations, Mozeliak will be responsible for the department, while Girsch will handle the day to day work of the team as the General Manager.

Mozeliak, 48, is a 22-year veteran of the Cardinals front office who has served as the team’s General Manager for ten seasons (2008-2017). During his tenure as General Manager, the Cardinals have advanced to the postseason six times, winning a World Championship in 2011, and the National League Championship in 2013.

Mozeliak was named Executive of the Year in 2011 by MLB.com.

“I look forward to working with Mo, Bill and our entire team to bring another World Championship to St. Louis,” said Girsch, General Manager “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work directly with Mo and Bill, and I am looking forward to this new challenge. ”

Girsch, 41, is an 11-year veteran of the Cardinals front office who has served as the team’s Assistant General Manager for seven seasons (2011 – 2017). As the team’s Assistant General Manager, Girsch assisted Mozeliak with Major League player transactions and player evaluations, and helps oversee all aspects of Baseball Operations, including amateur and pro scouting, player development, international operations and baseball development. Girsch joined the Cardinals in 2006, starting his career with a two year stint as the Coordinator of Amateur Scouting. In 2008, he was named Director of Baseball Development, and focused on assisting Baseball Operations via internet applications, analytical models and decision support tools. He led the department for three years before his promotion to Assistant General Manager in January 2011.