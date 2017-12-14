The St. Louis Cardinals are making moves in advance of the beginning of Spring Training.

On Wednesday, St. Louis obtained Miami Marlins two time All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

The Redbirds gave up minor league outfielder Magneuris Sierra, and pitching prospects Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen and Daniel Castano.

Ozuna had a big year last season for the Marlins, batting .312 with 37 home runs and 124 RBI’s.

Wednesday night, MLB.com reported that Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty has been obtained by the Oakland A’s in exchange for two minor league players.

After a 2016 season, in which Piscotty batted .273 with 22 home runs and 85 RBI’s, injuries held him to a .235 average with nine home runs in 2017.