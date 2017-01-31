The St. Louis Cardinals will begin Spring Training baseball games on February 25th.

The Redbirds first game will be at their home site of Jupiter, Florida when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Mike Shannon will be back in the broadcast booth for the Redbirds for his 46th year, with John Rooney back at the mic for his 12th season.

Pitchers and catchers will report for Spring Training on February 14th, while position players are to report on February 17th.

And don’t forget that 104.9 KYTN will bring you all St. Louis Cardinals baseball games this season, and into the playoffs and World Series.