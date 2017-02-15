The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that rising star pitcher Alex Reyes is out for the season.

General Manager John Mozeliak said the 22 year top prospect will have surgery after experiencing elbow discomfort.

The right hander appeared in 12 games with the Redbirds last season, and posted a 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 46 innings.

During the press conference at Spring Training camp in Florida, Mozeliak said he feels the teams pitching depth will fill the open spot.

Reyes was recently listed as the No. 6 top prospect in Major League Baseball overall.